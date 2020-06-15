From the Archives (June 15, 1920): Voluntary repatriation.(From an editorial)

15 June 2020 00:15 IST

Mr. Gandhi’s warning must give pause to those that are inclined to support the scheme of voluntary repatriation recommended by the Asiatic Commission in South Africa. We have already expressed our misgivings about this move of the Commission and though the full details of the proposal and the action which the Union Government is going to take on it are still not before us, we have reason to suspect that the consequences might be unfair to Indians. Apart from the question of rights which forms the pivot of the problem, it is necessary to enquire whether the Indians in South Africa favour voluntary repatriation, for that is the assumption on which the Commission has based its proposal. We have perused the newspaper reports of the evidence recorded by the Commission and we have found that the idea emanated mostly from anti-Indian witnesses. The Indian representatives, who recommended many amendments of law for the settlement of the problem, do not appear to have said they were willing to return to India for good.

