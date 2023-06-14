June 14, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

London, June 13: Presiding at the annual meeting of the Burmah Oil Company at Glasgow, Sir John Cargill and the policy of lower prices for kerosine than comparative market values had resulted in great saving to India. Allegations in India that Burmah petrol prices were too high were unjustified in view of the fact that not a single gallon of foreign petrol had been imported. The larger profits for year were due partly to increased production, profits on exchange, lower taxation and increased investment revenue.