Rangoon, June 11: In addition to the breaches already reported in Mu Valley railway, other breaches occurred between Madaunghla and Tantabin partly owing to the bursting of the canal bund. Transhipment is impossible. Engineer Ywataung reports that landslips in Nan Kan Gorge are not serious. Owing to high floods between Bouchaung and Meza and consequent damage to the bridge it is impossible to predict resumption of through running.

