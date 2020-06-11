From the Archives (June 11, 1970): A statue without a site

Marcus Cato, according to Plutarch, is reported to have said that he would rather have men ask why he did not have a statue than why he did have one. Many of the men whose statues are being erected may well echo Cato’s sentiments. The proposal to erect a statue of Mr. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Gwalior is illustrative. The proposal has got involved in party politics and as days go by it gets involved deeper. There is no agreement between the political parties as to where the statue should be installed. The installation of the statue is a problem that has been hanging fire since the days of the S.V.D. Government. Everyone was agreed that a statue of Mr. Savarkar should be erected in Gwalior. At first it was decided that the statue should be installed in the Jiyaji Chowk where stands the majestic statue of the former Maharajah of Gwalior. For understandable reasons the Gwalior Palace disapproved of the proposal. Rajamata Vijaya Scindia was at that time leader of the S.V.D., which was running the Government in the State and the S.V.D. Government under Mr. G. N. Singh had to support the Palace’s opposition to the proposal. It was then decided that the statue be placed in the Gandhi Park. That too provoked opposition from some quarters and the proposal was not carried into effect. The S.V.D, Government soon fell from power. Then the Jan Sangh came up with a majority in the Gwalior Corporation. It took a decision to install the statue in the Gandhi Park and ordered digging for the foundation immediately so that the statue could be installed on May 28, Mr. Savarkar's “Punyatmthi”. That brought forth protests from many quarters. There was a demonstration and arrests. There was a court case and an injunction. The Government at this stage stepped in, ordered a stay of the Corporation’s resolution and advised the Commissioner to suggest alternate sites for the erection of the statue in consultation with all the parties. The Hindu Sabha, the Congress and certain other parties are agreeable to have the statue erected in the Jiyaji Chowk near the statue of the late Maharajah of Gwalior. The Jan Sangh opposes the idea tooth and nail. The Jan Sangh wants the statue to be in the Gandhi Gardens. The statue was purchased by the Corporation and the Jan Sangh says that it needed nobody's permission to erect it on Corporation land. The other parties say that the Jan Sangh only wanted to exploit the situation for political purposes and they doubted its sincerity.