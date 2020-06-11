From the Archives (June 11, 1920): From an editorial(Indians in East Africa)

11 June 2020 00:15 IST

The interview of Mr. C.F. Andrews with a representative of the Associated Press throws much light on the gravity of the situation of Indians in East Africa and shows the existence of bitter racial feeling and hatred among the European settlers towards Indians. Love of exclusive privileges and colour pride have made the European settlers blind to reason and callous to the consequences of their hostile attitude. The enunciation of their “three-fold policy,” that the Indians should not be admitted to the franchise, that the Indians should not be allowed to hold land in the large upland districts and that there should be a complete segregation of races in all townships is not calculated to bring about any cordial relationship between the Indians and the Europeans on the soil of a third continent, secured for the Empire more by the striking gallantry of the Indian soldiers than by the boastful pomp of the European advance. It is sad to reflect that, at a time when fraternity, equality and freedom form the texts of the sermon of European politicians before the flattering audience, such an open manifestation of rancorous racial animosity is tolerated by the far-seeing statesmen of the Empire. The Viceroy in his speech in the Legislative Council on 30th January last spoke with sympathy and said that the status of British Indian subjects in the Crown colonies and Protectorates should be in no way inferior to that of any other of His Majesty’s subjects. The statement made by the Viceroy demands the right of franchise and the claim to hold landed property of Indians in East Africa and any action taken by the Colonial Office to ignore that demand of the Pro-Consul of India will lead to an endless struggle for freedom and power between two sections of people of the same Empire which it would, of course, be the prudent policy of the Premier to avoid. As stated by Mr. Andrews, Indians will be prepared to accept equality with the Europeans in the restrictions on immigration provided equality of status with regard to trade, land and property and franchise is fully granted to them. The situation requires careful and delicate handling.

