From the Archives (June 10, 1970): Wise vote in Switzerland

The Swiss have shown wisdom in voting at a referendum against a proposal to curb “over-foreignisation” of their economy and society. James Schwarzenbach, Switzerland’s version of England’s Enoch Powell, had proposed that the percentage of foreigners should be reduced from 16 to 10, by expelling 3,00,000 non-Swiss and by drastically curbing further immigration. The proposal was not based upon racialism as the term is commonly understood, for most of the foreigners in Switzerland have come from southern Europe, especially Italy. Firms in Switzerland, West Germany, Scandinavia, England and France have no prejudice against recruiting south Europeans because they find that these people are hardworking and are thrifty in their habits. But certain social pressures and prejudices arise out of the presence of a large working force of foreigners. In Switzerland, for instance, there is a feeling that south Europeans depress the country’s standard of living. But these immigrants are prepared to take up jobs for which the natives are not available in adequate numbers.