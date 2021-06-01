From the Archives (June 1, 1971): ‘Generation gap’ in education systems

01 June 2021 00:15 IST

Asian countries were to-day urged to overhaul their education systems to avoid the “dangers of the education gap” between the young and the grown-up. This was the theme of the keynote address delivered by Mr. Rene Maheu, Director-General of UNESCO, at the opening session of the third regional conference of Ministers of Education and those responsible for economic planning in Asia here this morning [Singapore, May 31]. Pointing out that over 62 per cent of Asian population was under the age of 25, Mr. Maheu warned: “If your (Asian) countries wish to avoid the dangers of a generation gap, they will have to devise new ways of dealing with the problems that will give young people both the means of participating in the reform of an educational system on which their future depends and the hope of finding, forthwith, a place in a society where they can work to achieve their aspirations”. The conference in which 18 countries are participating — 12 of which are represented by Education Ministers — was opened by President Benjamin Sheares of Singapore, who in his opening address, emphasised the growing link between education and economic planning.

