From the Archives (June 1, 1970): Japanese form of strike

Workers in a big industrial establishment in Japan were on strike, but work in the factory was in full swing, with all the employees wearing strike badges on their arms. This very much surprised the Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Engineering, Mr. K. C. Pant, who visited the factory in Japan during his recent trip there. The workers did not stop work, or interfere with the process of production in the national interest. Mr. Pant, who was inaugurating the Agrobin Trades Industrial Estate in Edapally near here [Cochin, May 31], said the management of the factory was fully cognizant of the fact that there was a strike and started negotiations for a settlement of the dispute. Thus the workers, the management and the country did not suffer. Mr. Pant said such an attitude and climate were highly essential for India.