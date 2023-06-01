HamberMenu
Pasteur centenary in French India
June 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

Calcutta, May 30: By a decree of the muster for the colony in Paris, May 27th having been fixed for the celebration of the great French Savant M. Louis Pasteur, all French colonies in India fittingly celebrated the event. At Chandernagore the Mayor was the chairman of the Fete committees. Charity Football match, ball and theatrical performance were among the items of the Fete. In the afternoon a meeting was held under the presidency of the Administrature De Chandernagore when speeches on the life of the greatest scientist were delivered. A sum of money was collected to be sent to the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

From the Archives

