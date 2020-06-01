From the Archives (June 1, 1920): Amritsar.(From an editorial)

At a time when the majority report of the Hunter Committee, the Government despatches and their reception by the British and Anglo-Indian press are driving India to despair of Britain’s sense of honour and justice, the appearance of M. Horniman’s book – “Amritsar and Our Duty to India” will serve as a reassuring record of an honest Englishman’s righteous indignation at the reckless sacrifice of his country’s fairness and good faith at the altar of frightfulness. Besides presenting the British public with an accurate account of all the essential facts so as to guard against the obscuring of the real issues by misleading reports from interested quarters, the primary object of the book is to rouse the British mind to a sense of its responsibilities to the aggrieved Indian nation. At the very outset, Mr. Horniman rightly draws attention to the unsatisfactory nature of the Hunter Committee both by the limitations in its terms of references which excluded the responsibility for, and participation, in wrongdoing of the Government of India, as well as by the partial methods of its inquiry which resulted in the entire withdrawal of the presentation of the people’s side of the case. Convinced of the utter inadequacy of even the fairest report of such a Committee to rightly inform the British public of the depth of the wrongs afflicted on this country, the author proceeds to give a correct and comprehensive account.