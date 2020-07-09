From the Archives (July 9, 1970): Doctors for the villages

While it is fortunate that medical education is popular and the number of doctors is steadily increasing, the Government is rather concerned over the concentration of qualified doctors in the towns, leaving the rural areas unserved. Thus it is estimated that, though by the end of the current Plan the number of doctors will rise to 1,38,000 so that there will be one doctor for every 4,300 persons (even this is much below the accepted norm), 80 per cent of the doctors will practise in the towns where only 20 per cent of the people live. Some 450 newly built Primary Health Centres in the rural areas are without doctors and many more have only one doctor instead of two. A two-day conference of vice-chancellors of universities, deans of medical colleges and representatives of the Indian Medical Council and the State Governments has just been held at New Delhi under the auspices of the Ministry of Health to consider this and related problems. Two suggestions made were that service in the villages should be made a condition of promotion for government doctors and that five per cent of the seats in medical colleges should be reserved for those who agree to serve in the villages after getting their degrees.