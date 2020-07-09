From the Archives (July 9, 1920): The Spa conference

09 July 2020 00:15 IST

If the German representation at the Spa Conference can be relied upon to be as good in their practices as in their present professions, there will be little need for undue and blind severity towards them on the part of the Allies. Unscrupulous as have been the German’s methods, we need not necessarily take it for granted that his readiness now to placate Allied feelings and win their good opinion does not proceed from the bottom of his heart. So badly have his methods been beaten, so widely are they execrated and so thorough his discomfiture that he must be a most stupid and super-Satanic personality indeed if, regardless of the risk, he still dares to gain undue advantage by wanton guile. It is to be wished therefore that the Allies will approach his statement with sympathy and a spirit of accommodating goodwill as well as that of caution and strict regard for the wanton atrocities perpetrated by him. So far, however, it does not appear the Allies have approached the question with that prudent sympathy which the situation demands.

