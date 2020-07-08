From the Archives (July 8, 1920): More White-wash.(From an editorial)

The decision of the Army Council in regard to General Dyer does not, we gladly acknowledge, realise our worst apprehensions. On the other hand it cannot be said that the reputation of the British Army for highly civilised ideals of conduct has been vindicated by the decision of its chiefs. We have not as we write the details of the decision but reading between the lines one marks clearly a desire, as in the case of the civil authorities who have had to pass judgment on the conduct of General Dyer, to hasten the obsequies of an unsavoury episode. General Dyer has been found guilty — portentous word leading up to a ridiculous anti-climax — of an “error of judgment”. The Commander-in-Chief’s decision is endorsed and he is not to be offered further employment outside of India. In plain English he is not wanted in the army, though it is not known whether he will be placed on the retired list. That is a small price to pay for a quarter of an hour’s intensive massacre. Human life, especially Indian life, is cheap in these spacious days.