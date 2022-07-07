Preventive measures

July 07, 2022 00:20 IST

Bombay: Sunni Anjuman Islam recently submitted a memorial to His Excellency the Governor of Bombay, calling his attention to the increase in crime in Bombay city and to the late frequent changes in the office of the Commissioner of Police. The Government has sent a reply which says the desirability of maintaining continuity in the office of the Commissioner of Police, Bombay is fully recognised by the government. The cost involves very severe mental and physical strain and of four changes in the appointment during the last three years, three were due to the officers concerned having to vacate owing to ill health. In the fourth case, the officer concerned was promoted to the post of Inspector-General of Police.