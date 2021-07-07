Hubli, July 6: English is not likely to continue as a compulsory subject for degree courses in universities in Mysore State. This change in the present pattern is likely to be brought about consequent on the introduction of the two-year pre-university course throughout the State. According to the P.U.C. syllabus, students are required to take any two languages not necessarily English. The possibility of universities making suitable modifications in the pattern of education for degree courses was indicated here yesterday by Prof. D. Javare Gowda, Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University and Chairman of the specially-constituted Pre-University Board which manages Pre-University classes throughout the State from this year. The one-year P.U.C. hitherto run by the Universities in the State is now being run by the Board. When his attention was drawn to the confusion created by the anomaly in Pre-University syllabus where English was not compulsory, and that of the syllabus for degree courses of the Universities where English was compulsory, Prof. Javare Gowda stated that as all the Vice-Chancellors were members of the Pre-University Board and hence party to the decision regarding the syllabus, they had now got to suitably change the syllabus for the degree course to provide for admissions of students who pass the P.U.C. without offering English.
FIFTY YEARS AGO July 7, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (July 7, 1971): The future for English in Mysore
