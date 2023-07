July 07, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

Mr. Hope Simpson expressed the opinion that the Viceroy’s action was politically wrong and economically right. With regard to retrenchment in the Army, he declared that the whole idea of the Indian Army was good enough to defend India. The Indian Army was said to be a reserve for the British Army. If so, India should not pay for it.

