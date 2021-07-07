From the Archives (July 7, 1921): Resolutions.

07 July 2021 00:15 IST

Calcutta, July 6 - At to-day’s meeting of the Bengal Legislative Council eight resolutions were discussed, two of which were negatived and six carried. The only important resolution which was discussed at some length urged the local Government to request the Government of India to include the Darjeeling District within the reforms scheme for the Province of Bengal. Sir Henry Wheeler gave reasons why Darjeeling was exluded from the Reform scheme and said that the question would be re-opened after two years. That was six months before the next elections. The resolution was carried. Replying to a question with reference to the conversation between Mr. K.C. De Divisional Commissioner and Babu Akhil Chunder Dutt regarding Assam coolies as published in newspapers the Hon’ble Sir Henry Wheeler said that the conversation as published was inaccurate. Mr. De made no statement to the effect that he proposed to fight the non-co-operation movement with Gurkhas.

