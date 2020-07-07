From the Archives (July 7, 1920): Does the World Progress?(From an editorial)

Of all the concepts of modern higher thought the idea of progress has perhaps the firmest hold on men’s minds. The strength of belief has invested it with the universality of an axim: it would almost be heresy to deny that the world is every minute in a process of continuous betterment. It was the upsurge of the French Revolution, with its evangel of perfectability, that shot up the idea into prominence. Rightly or wrongly, it borrowed colour from the theory of evolution propounded by Darwin and in a world whose faith in Providence was fast crumbling under the onslaught of science, the doctrine of progress easily found itself enunciated as a law of nature. The fascination of the idea commanded its easy assimilation but the optimists that preached the doctrine failed to give a definition of its content with any degree of precision or finality. Naturally, when the holocaust of the war drove men into second thoughts, thinkers began to realise that the charm of vagueness had made them believe too much and that it was necesary to verify the belief by fresh investigation. It was probably this rebound, and not merely the lead of a philosophical criticalness that made the Rev. Dr. W.B. Inge, Dean of St. Paul’s, choose the idea of progress as his text for the Romance lecture at Oxford. The Dean’s paper was a vigorous fusillade against the popular belief in the doctrine “not as a task for humanity but as a law of nature”. Dr. Inge repudiated the claim that the law of progress could be proved or maintained. Science tended to establish that the cosmic process was merely a cycle of change, with no clue to discover a central purpose of progressiveness. Descending to more human levels, the history of man, for as long a time as we have materials for guessing, did not show that man has improved either physically or morally.