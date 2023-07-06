July 06, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 06:59 pm IST

LONDON, July 5 International experts have predicted that in 1973-74 the demand for wheat would exceed supply and world stocks would be in the lowest in 20 years. A special survey commissioned by the International Wheat Council (IWC) estimated that supply at the end of the crop year could be as much as eight million tonnes short of demand. The study put the demand as high as 64 million tonnes, while export availability to meet it would only produce about 56 million tonnes. But if there was a shortage, the Wheat Council said, existing stocks would have to be drawn on. They stand at present at 28 million tonnes for the 1972-73 crop year, down from 47.5 million tonnes the year before. The main reasons for projected shortage were seen as high import demands from the Soviet Union, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. China, which was not taken into account in the survey, could also cause higher demand, experts outside the council believed. Despite an increased yield expected from the Soviet winter wheat crop — put by experts at 42 million tonnes the year before — the Soviet Union could be in the market for anything from 4 to 10 million tonnes in 1973-74.

