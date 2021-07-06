India is prepared to consider Pakistan’s request for information on West Pakistanis who have taken shelter in India from East Bengal “on humanitarian grounds” if Pakistan will also act according to the norms of international law and procedure in regard to more than 250 Indians languishing in Pakistani jails, official sources said to-day [New Delhi, July 5]. The sources were commenting on the Pakistan Foreign Office statement on Friday alleging that India was holding back several Pakistani Government officials, businessmen and tea-estate owners who had sought shelter in India during the “disturbances in East Pakistan”. The Pakistani newspapers, television and radio had played up this allegation and Mr. Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director-General in the Pakistani Foreign Office, had also spoken about this to India’s acting High Commissioner in Islamabad. The Pakistani press had also reported that the Pakistan Government had approached the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, and “friendly governments to arrange relief and repatriation of the “East Pakistani nationals”.”
From the Archives (July 6, 1971): Details on West Pakistanis
