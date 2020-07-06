From the Archives (July 6, 1970): Differences on early poll

06 July 2020 00:15 IST

The big debate is still continuing behind the scenes in circles close to the Prime Minister on the advantages and disadvantages of an earlier general election—on the evident assumption that the compulsive logic of the Congress split and the follow-up politics of polarisation will sooner or later compel Mrs. Gandhi to go to the polls before 1972. Relying rather heavily on the recent by-election pointers, the protagonists of a mid-term poll in the Prime Minister’s camp are maintaining that by the law of averages the Ruling Congress should be able to improve its position in Parliament, if Mrs. Gandhi can relate the policies of her Government more closely to the timing and tactics of a general election. But the antagonists of such a gamble are cautioning against this facile assumption that the outcome of a crucial general election can be decisively influenced by conscious timing or deliberate calculation, let alone by captivating propaganda or slick political manoeuvre. They feel that even in the best of circumstances continued success is not a commodity to be too easily taken for granted. These “safety first” strategists want Mrs. Gandhi to build up a proper party organisation, raise the necessary funds and do some thorough homework on the possibilities of political alliances with like-minded parties at the national and State levels before seriously thinking about a snap election. They believe that it would be sheer fool-hardiness in the cynical atmosphere now prevailing in the country to try to transform the political scene with any more make-believe gestures or brave talk of early socialism. But the advocates of an early election are not at all impressed by this “fail-safe” philosophy of excessive caution. They are convinced that it would be very unwise on the part of Mrs. Gandhi to sit pretty in the present atmosphere of drift and wait patiently for the next favourable turn of the dice to strike the coup de grace at the Syndicate and its associates. They are striving hard to drive home the point that without the stimulus of an early election, it is not possible for the Ruling Congress to build up the party organisation and enthuse the rank and file to rally behind the new leadership for another major lurch towards the left to confound the rightist forces ranged against it.

