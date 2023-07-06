July 06, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 06:56 pm IST

(Reuter’s Special Service)

London, July 6, Alexander Howard, head of a firm holding a timber agency for the Government of India and Burma Government writing in the “Asiatic Review” says, that the standard of prices of fine Burma hardwood during the 70 years of forest service has been on a ridiculously inadequate basis. Only in teak has the development of Burma forest resources received the attention it merits. Large quantities of other timbers could have been absorbed had there been better facilities for transport and conversion of extracted timber and its export. The efforts of the Government to encourage private firms to exploit timbers other than teak has met with little success. The enterprise is too complicated and hazardous for any private or public corporate trading concern to undertake until it is established by the Government on a firm basis. The Government is pledged to manage forests with the object of improving them to their utmost possible extent in the interests of the future generations and unlimited freedom of action for private enterprise is therefore impossible in Burma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT