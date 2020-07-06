From the Archives (July 6, 1920): Dyer Appreciation Fund(From an editorial)

06 July 2020 00:15 IST

When a few days back a writer in Capital blurted out that, if the Government dishonoured General Dyer, the European community in India should raise a fund to compensate him, we were not disposed to think much of it, as the idea was too patently monstrous to gain adherents. In our simplicity we thought even the Anglo Indian would recognise a limit to his defence of crime and injustice on the mere impulsion of kinship with the culprit. We now find that Anglo Indians, apparently not content with all the loud propaganda of their organs in India and their friends in England, have started a “Dyer Appreciation Fund” with the object of presenting General Dyer with a sword of honour and a substantial purse. These Britishers would almost seem to teach the world that it is worthwhile being a butcher of men. The most amazing part of the new move is that the promoters of the Fund expect Indians to subscribe profusely for it. Was ever irony more sharp and bitter than in this appeal for Indian coin to honour a man that treated Indian lives worse than chaff? India, however, has made up her mind and knows what value to place on these croakings. If the insolence of jingoism has no limit, it may have to learn sooner or later, that there is a limit to India’s patience.

Advertising

Advertising