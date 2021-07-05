From the Archives (July 5, 1971): Liberian ship sinks off Madras

A Liberian cargo ship “Ocean Glory” sank this morning [Madras, July 4] in the Bay of Bengal, 160 km. south-east of Madras. All the 31 members of the crew of the ill-fated vessel were, however, rescued by a British passenger-cum-cargo ship and brought to Madras safely. The 10.850-tonne ship is said to have suddenly developed a leak in the engine room which ultimately flooded the vessel. The ship had to be abandoned with all its cargo. It was loaded with sulphur and was sailing from the Persian Gulf to Visakhapatnam. The Captain of the British ship, “Chilka”, and the Ennore Post and Telegraphs Wireless Station received messages from the ‘distress ship’ about the leakage and that it should be rescued immediately. The Wireless Station got in touch with the British ship and requested it to proceed toward the Liberian vessel to rescue the crew.