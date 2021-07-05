From the Archives (July 5, 1921): Gandhi portrait case

05 July 2021 00:15 IST

Cocanada, July 4: The 16 accused in what is known as Vadapalli Car Festival Case are discharged to day by the District Magistrate, Mr. Uzielli of Godavari. The complaint is that on 18th April when the car festival was going on at Vadapalli in Razole Taluq some of the accused put up three Gandhi portraits on the car and that in spite of protestations of the Sthanachari and Dharmakartha the said portraits were not removed, that subsequently accused removed the portraits and thereupon pilgrims did not pull the car, that thereafter the accused and others held a meeting preaching Non-Co-operation and that at that meeting it was resolved under any circumstances the persons who stood in the way of pictures being put up should be shoved out by force and that the portraits should be put out there at all costs. In the rush some of the accused assaulted police, used force against them by committing offences under 147, 353 and 188 I.P.C., the offence under, latter section being disobedience to orders of public servants in pulling the car in spite of the Sub-Magistrate’s orders to the contrary. The defence of the accused was that at the instance of the Sub-Magistrate and Police the Sthanachari and Dharmakartha asked the accused not to put up the Gandhi portraits on the car and that no pilgrims objected to putting up of portraits and that as nobody pulled the car without portraits the officials were disappointed and put up this case with a view to affect the Non-Co-operation movement.

