Cocanada, July 4: The 16 accused in what is known as Vadapalli Car Festival Case are discharged to day by the District Magistrate, Mr. Uzielli of Godavari. The complaint is that on 18th April when the car festival was going on at Vadapalli in Razole Taluq some of the accused put up three Gandhi portraits on the car and that in spite of protestations of the Sthanachari and Dharmakartha the said portraits were not removed, that subsequently accused removed the portraits and thereupon pilgrims did not pull the car, that thereafter the accused and others held a meeting preaching Non-Co-operation and that at that meeting it was resolved under any circumstances the persons who stood in the way of pictures being put up should be shoved out by force and that the portraits should be put out there at all costs. In the rush some of the accused assaulted police, used force against them by committing offences under 147, 353 and 188 I.P.C., the offence under, latter section being disobedience to orders of public servants in pulling the car in spite of the Sub-Magistrate’s orders to the contrary. The defence of the accused was that at the instance of the Sub-Magistrate and Police the Sthanachari and Dharmakartha asked the accused not to put up the Gandhi portraits on the car and that no pilgrims objected to putting up of portraits and that as nobody pulled the car without portraits the officials were disappointed and put up this case with a view to affect the Non-Co-operation movement.
A hundred years ago July 5, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (July 5, 1921): Gandhi portrait case
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the June 28 edition as there is no edition for June 30, 1921): Unprofessional conduct
From the Archives (from the edition of June 28 as there is no edition for June 29): Malegaon riots case
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 1:16:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-july-5-1921-gandhi-portrait-case/article35135351.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story