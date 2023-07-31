HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Tea Cess Committee
Premium

July 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Calcutta, July 30: At the half-yearly meeting of the Indian Tea Cess Committee it was resolved that proposals made by Mr. Harold W. Newby in his report dated May last year for advertising Indian Tea in the United States be and are hereby approved as is also his further proposal that the scheme work should be on the basis of an expenditure of £40,000 yearly beginning with the second half of the financial year 1923-24. The Hon’ble Samuel J. Best, Chairman of the Committee, in presenting the draft annual report detailed the methods adopted in India to popularise tea drinking. They would continue work in small towns, market places and railway stations and mill areas.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.