July 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Calcutta, July 30: At the half-yearly meeting of the Indian Tea Cess Committee it was resolved that proposals made by Mr. Harold W. Newby in his report dated May last year for advertising Indian Tea in the United States be and are hereby approved as is also his further proposal that the scheme work should be on the basis of an expenditure of £40,000 yearly beginning with the second half of the financial year 1923-24. The Hon’ble Samuel J. Best, Chairman of the Committee, in presenting the draft annual report detailed the methods adopted in India to popularise tea drinking. They would continue work in small towns, market places and railway stations and mill areas.