From the Archives (July 30, 1920): Is it peace?(From an editorial)

The appeal made by Lord Sinha from his place in the House of Lords that the Amritsar controversy should be dropped has found but faint echo in this country among Indians of any political creed. But there is noticeable a certain amount of anxiety amongst the Anglo-Indian Press that the whole matter should be wiped clean off the slate. So far as we know the only organ of Indian opinion which has echoed the ignominious suggestion is the Bengalee, who is apparently prepared to preserve its peculiar ideals of co-operation even at the cost of self-respect. Mr. Pickford, the Sheriff of Calcutta, has also suggested that his community should drop a controversy of such dangerous potentialities. It is beyond doubt however that so far as the vast majority of the controversialists are concerned there is no inclination to listen to an appeal which is so ridiculously premature. It may suit the Bengalee’s books to cry peace when there is no peace. We are glad, and we hope that pleasurable feeling will have cause to last.