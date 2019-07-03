From the Archives (July 3, 1969): Big Four warning to Israel

The Big Four powers warned Israel yesterday [July 1] to refrain from taking measures that might change the status of Jerusalem. The warning came from the delegates of the four countries in the Security Council on the second day of a debate on a Jordanian charge that Israel was planning the total annexation of the Holy City. The U.S. Ambassador, Mr. Charles Yost, said the Israelis had “no right to make changes in laws or in administration other than those which are temporarily necessitated by their security interest.” Britain’s Lord Caradon said that to prejudice the future of Jerusalem would bar the door to peace and make another conflict inevitable. Mr. Alexei Zakarof of the Soviet Union backed Jordan’s proposal that a world-wide arms embargo be applied against Israel while France’s M. Armand Berard said any measures or legislative decisions taken by Israel to modify Jerusalem’s status were invalid. The 15-nation Council session came as the Big Four powers broke off their top-level talks on West Asia pending the outcome of bilateral discussions between Moscow and Washington. The four-way talks are expected to resume next month.