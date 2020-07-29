From the Archives (July 29, 1970): The rich sands of Sahara

The people of Morocco have given their overwhelming approval to the Constitution drawn up by King Hassan. Though it signifies a return to a democratic form of government the king will no doubt continue to be the real fountain of power as he has been since he succeeded his father, King Mohammed whose prestige with his people had been high because he had spearheaded the nationalist movement against the French. By recognising Mauretania, the king has improved his relations with a neighbour against whom he had been making enormous territorial claims. The two Governments have now exchanged ambassadors. A similar Moroccan claim to the Tindouf iron mines in Algeria has also been given up in an agreement which, however, envisages a partnership of the two countries in exploiting these valuable deposits and exporting them through the Moroccan port of Agadir. King Hassan, President Boumedienne of Algeria and President Ould Daddah of Mauretania are now planning a joint strategy against Spain which refuses to quit Spanish Sahara and the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in Morocco.