From the Archives (July 29, 1921): German missionaries

29 July 2021 00:15 IST

The Secretary of the World Alliance for promoting international friendship through the Churches recently wrote to the Colonial, Indian and Foreign Offices suggesting that German missionaries should be allowed to resume their work in certain British territories. Mr. Churchill replied that the war had shown that certain foreign societies and individuals had been unable to prevent their national instincts influencing their conduct to a degree incompatible with their proper functions and prejudicial to the security of their territories in which they were working. Nevertheless applications from individual German missionaries of unimpeachable antecedents for permission to enter the colonies would be considered provided they were under the control of a local British, Allied or associated subjects and vouched for by a responsible ecclesiastical British authority.

