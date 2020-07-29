From the Archives (July 29, 1920): National territorial force(From an editorial)

29 July 2020 00:15 IST

Despite occasional protests to the contrary, the Government of India appear to be very halting in the matter of forming a national territorial force in India. Now that it has been forced on that reluctant body by the decisions of the Army Committee, it is said that the matter is under their consideration. The press communique is not a model of comprehensive exposition, but it shows that the Esher Committee have recommended a system of national militia. What other recommendations the Committee have made, it does not transpire. Government’s military policy in the past, although it involves important principles of finance and the question of national self-respect, has been kept a closed secret. The Nicholson Committee’s recommendations resulted in the rise of our military expenditure almost to half our total revenue. We get no insight from the communique as to what the bearing of the recommendations of the Esher Committee is on the finances of the country. The hurrying up of the formation of a huge white militia and the retardation of the development of a national one gives us little reason to be optimistic in the matter.

