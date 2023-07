July 28, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 02:05 am IST

Rangoon, July 30: At today’s sitting of the annual session of the Diocesan Council the Indian Church measure was discussed. Thisprovides for the severing of legal connection between the Church of England and the Church of England in India and Ceylon and to enable the Church in India and Ceylon to exercise powers of self-Government.

