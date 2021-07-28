From the Archives (July 28, 1921): Alleged bribery

28 July 2021 00:15 IST

Sub-Inspector Bula Singh’s appeal against his conviction for bribery was rejected in the Sessions Court to-day [Amritsar, July 26]. In an elaborate judgment dealing minutely with the facts of the case the Sessions Judge finds that the direct evidence of witnesses as to demanding and payment of bribe is correct and reliable, and that circumstantial evidence clearly supports the statement of direct witnesses and that the offence charged against the applicant has been clearly established. As to the sentence the Sessions Judge says: - Considering the applicant’s certificates of character and his position, responsibility and duty as a Sub-Inspector in charge of a Police station, the sentence passed by the Lower Court is suitable viz. nine months rigorous imprisonment and Rs. 1,000 fine or in default three months rigorous imprisonment. The accused has however been admitted to bail of Rs. 5,000 by the High Court, Lahore, pending the decision of the revision application.

