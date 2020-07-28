From the Archives (July 28, 1920): The Rules in the Commons.(From an editorial)

The debate on the Reforms Rules in the Commons once again throws light on the extent to which we can depend on the present Parliament to get our point of view given due consideration. Except in regard to two small amendments, which Mr. Montagu accepted, the House approved of all the reactionary Rules in toto. Col. Wedgwood, un-discouraged by disappointment and unmindful of the impatience of the salaried legislators to be done with the whole thing, moved a series of amendments calculated to democratise the franchise and liberalise the powers of the legislatures. As may have been expected perhaps, all these amendments except one, were negatived without even the pretence of any serious discussion. The Rules, as they stand at present, are, some of them, calculated to fetter the discretion of the electorates in regard to the choice of candidate to represent them in the Councils. We have not a plethora of candidates of unbending independence and the bureaucracy has strived, unfortunately with success, to disqualify even those that we have from standing as candidates for election to the Council.