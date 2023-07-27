July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

New Delhi, July 25: The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Mr. K.C. Pant, told the Rajya Sabha to-day that detention under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act would be resorted to for food offences also if a particular local situation so warranted. Replying to a question by Mr. Krishnan Kant (Cong) whether the Government would use MISA against those who obstructed procurement of foodgrains, Mr. Pant said preventive detention under MISA could be used for violation of the Essential Commodities Act. MISA, he said, had been used against hoarders, blackmarketeers and copper wire thieves. He had, however, no information whether MISA had been used against those who obstructed food procurement. Mr. Pant denied allegations by members that MISA had been used against political opponents and trade union leaders. No person, he asserted, had been detained on account of political affiliation. Asked by Mr. K.A. Khaja Mohideen (Muslim League) whether students would be exempted from the application of MISA, Mr. Pant said he had not seen the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister by students to this effect. Replying to Mr. Bhupesh Gupta (CPI), Mr. Pant said in West Bengal, 1,303 people had been released following the Supreme Court judgment, but 1,044 of them were re-arrested. He said in 1971 instructions were issued by the Centre that officers authorised to take action under the MISA should be told in detail the procedures to be adopted before detention was resorted to.