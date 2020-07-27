From the Archives (July 27, 1970): India will benefit more from IDA

27 July 2020 00:15 IST

With the proposed doubling of the resources of the International Development Association, India will be able to borrow considerably more from this soft loan window of the World Bank than before. But it is learnt that while in absolute terms, India will be able to obtain more aid from this source, it will necessarily not receive proportionately the same as before as the I.D.A. will naturally take into account the increasing needs of other developing countries in Africa and Latin America. But it is pointed out that even an absolute increase in aid from the I.D.A. will benefit India in more than one way. First it will act as a cushion against shortfalls in aid from such countries as the U.S. Secondly the new accent on multi-lateral aid will lessen the unavoidable friction that the bilateral aid relationship creates. Thirdly I.D.A. assistance will be much cheaper than bilateral aid extended on the best possible terms. Sir Dennis Rickett, Vice-President of the World Bank, has also been able to eliminate from the lending operations the element of “tying” that was a feature of the last replenishment.

