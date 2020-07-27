From the Archives (July 27, 1920): Col. Lawrence’s warning(From an editorial)

Colonel Lawrence touched a crucial point when he said that Mesopotamians resented being treated to military domination instead of self Government which they expected. The Colonel, it will be remembered, helped more than all, to win over the Arabs to the English side, and his analysis of Arab psychology and his proposals based on it should certainly carry weight in the settlement. Apart from the cost, the keeping of an army, whether Indian or British, under the pretext of weaning the Arabs into civilisation is ridiculous enough. The British public objects to pay for the troops in Mesopotamia; India is none too anxious that her sons should still risk their lives in far-off lands and for other men’s purposes; and the Mesopotamians evidently revolt against being bound down. From all quarters, therefore, the call for a non-military policy, for the evacuation of British-Indian soldiers, for according to the natives the major share in the administration, seems insistent. It therefore stands to reason that England should inaugurate, in spite of any temptations on account of oil, a policy more consistent with the avowed purpose of the mandate.