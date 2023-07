July 26, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:03 am IST

London, July 25: Reuter understands from a well-informed source that the departmental committee enquiring into the restrictions for bringing liquor into the United States waters has not yet completed its labours and therefore considers it premature to discuss the action the British Government is likely to take with regard to the United States’ request for the extension of the three mile limit, but it is considered it is more unlikely to agree to the 12 mile limit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT