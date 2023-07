July 24, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 02:09 am IST

Delhi, July 28: The Natal Indian Congress wires that General Smutts in Durban has refused to receive an Indian deputation on the ground that the question of Indian status in British countries was not coming within the agenda of the Imperial Conference and that no good person would be serviced by receiving a deputation.

