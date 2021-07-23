From the Archives (July 23, 1971): Numeiry back in power in Sudan

The deposed Sudanese Leader, Major Gen. Gafaar Numeiry, was back in power in Khartoum to-day [Cairo, July 22] after a counter-coup, U.A.R’s news agency reported quoting Omdurman (Sudanese) radio. On Monday, an army junta staged a coup and had seized power, overthrowing Numeiry. The agency said a detachment of troops under Lieut. Mohammed Kabawi occupied the broadcasting station and had returned Maj. Gen. Numeiry to power. Omdurman Radio said that President Numeiry’s men were now in control of the Sudanese broadcasting building. The radio said President Numeiry “would continue to lead the nation.” Omdurman Radio said that the successful counter-coup was led by Lieut. Mohamed Aly Karbass. “The ordeal of the Sudan during the past two days is over,” an announcement over the radio said. Maj. Gen. Numeiry, it said, is in “good health and remains the man who is leading and will continue to lead the nation.”