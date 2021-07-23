The deposed Sudanese Leader, Major Gen. Gafaar Numeiry, was back in power in Khartoum to-day [Cairo, July 22] after a counter-coup, U.A.R’s news agency reported quoting Omdurman (Sudanese) radio. On Monday, an army junta staged a coup and had seized power, overthrowing Numeiry. The agency said a detachment of troops under Lieut. Mohammed Kabawi occupied the broadcasting station and had returned Maj. Gen. Numeiry to power. Omdurman Radio said that President Numeiry’s men were now in control of the Sudanese broadcasting building. The radio said President Numeiry “would continue to lead the nation.” Omdurman Radio said that the successful counter-coup was led by Lieut. Mohamed Aly Karbass. “The ordeal of the Sudan during the past two days is over,” an announcement over the radio said. Maj. Gen. Numeiry, it said, is in “good health and remains the man who is leading and will continue to lead the nation.”
fifty years ago July 23, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (July 23, 1971): Numeiry back in power in Sudan
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 12:25:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-july-23-1971-numeiry-back-in-power-in-sudan/article35475193.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story