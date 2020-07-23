From the Archives (July 23, 1970): Better houses in the villages(From an editorial)

23 July 2020 00:15 IST

The vast majority of people in the rural areas live in huts of mud and thatch, though in villages near the bigger cities, houses of brick and mortar have made their appearance. The traditional materials have certain advantages, being cool in summer and warm in the cold season, and even the prosperous farmer prefers to invest his money in land or farm machinery rather than in buildings. Mud houses cannot, however, be easily electrified or provided with modern household appliances or good furniture. They enforce the simple life on the occupant. As education grows, the demand for pucca houses increases and hence the need to promote the building of modern houses in the villages. In 1957, the Government announced that cheap loans for building or reconstructing houses in the villages would be provided upto a maximum of Rs. 3,000. The Union Minister for Housing, Mr. K. K. Shah, has pointed out at the conference of the State Ministers at Jaipur that, during the past twelve years, only 43,500 houses had come up with the help of these loans. This is a very poor performance in view of the enormous backlog which runs into millions.

