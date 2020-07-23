From the Archives (July 23, 1920): Mr. Gandhi’s movement(From an editorial)

23 July 2020 00:15 IST

In his address as President of the Bellary District Conference, Mr. V.P. Madhava Row, C.I.R., whose reputation as a successful administrator and shrewd observer of men and matters lends considerable weight to his views, pictures, with becoming sense of responsibility and gravity, the serious crisis which has been developed in the country by the bankruptcy of British statesmanship and the failure of British justice. The whittling down of the Reform Scheme, shadowy as it was even at the inception, the betrayal of the Punjab, the mishandling of the Khilafat question, and the threat of repression — all these are factors in the situation which leave us nothing but despair. Mr. Montagu’s statement in the Commons regarding Mr. Gandhi’s movement practically holds out to us the threat of repression in case non-co-operation is adopted. But, unfortunately, much as the public would like not to resort to it if they could help it, there is no other remedy open to the country to make its opinion effectively felt; and Government cannot ignore this aspect of the question when they think of blindly resorting to repression.

