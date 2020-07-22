From the Archives (July 22, 1970): Rethink on resuming arms aid

22 July 2020 00:15 IST

It is understood that Washington is now having some second thoughts about announcing its intention to lift the embargo on arms sales to Pakistan. These second thoughts, which do not necessarily amount to a reversal of its reported decision some three weeks ago to remove the ban, has probably been induced by the vigorous representations made by Delhi through the Indian Embassy here [Washington] and the voicing of objections by some influential members of Congress. When the Indian Embassy raised the issue with the State Department here last month, a senior official of that Department had indicated that Washington’s long review of the question had indeed resulted in some sort of a decision but that the U.S. “was not yet ready to communicate to India what the exact nature and scope of that decision was.” There has been nothing said since then by U.S. officials to indicate that the position — of a decision already taken — has changed.

