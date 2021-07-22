From the Archives (July 22, 1921): Wellington Cinema

“Sati Anusaya” exhibited at the Wellington Cinema has been attracting thousands of spectators every-day. The Puranic character of the film coupled with the great moral contained in the story has been the chief cause for the collection of such a vast multitude of the shows. The enterprising proprietors of the cinema have spared no pains to secure as wide an advertisement as possible for their exhibition and Washington lantern advertisements are to be seen in all the main thouroughfares of the city. It is proposed, we are told, to exhibit the same film next week also to satisfy the growing public demand. For the convenience of the mofussil visitors, women and children, the show at 3-30 P.M. will also be continued. The film possesses great educative value and as such deserves great encouragement.