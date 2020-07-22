From the Archives (July 22, 1920): Privileged imbecility.(From an editorial)

As an effective element in the British constitution the House of Lords, it is perfectly true, does not count for much. It cannot dictate a policy and its powers for mischief are strictly limited. That does not mean that no significance need be attached to the outrageous conclusion that it has managed to reach by a substantial majority endorsing Prussianism of the worst kind. The Cabinet may not feel called upon to resign in consequence, though India will only be too glad to have an appeal made to the country on this most vital of all issues. Nevertheless the verdict of the House of Lords will give yet another rude blow to the stability of the British connection. The pratings of the fire-eaters notwithstanding, that connection, the permanence of which has been accounted hitherto immutable as the laws of the Universe, is broad-based on the faith of India in British honour, justice and civilisation. The war, fought in chivalrous defence of the rights of small nations and the clarifying of the issues into a plain struggle between right and wrong, served immensely to strengthen the bond. Since then, disillusionment progressed apace and the people of India have been taught an object-lesson in Imperialism which has shaken their loyalty to the British connection to its foundations.