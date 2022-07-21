A hundred years ago, JULY 21, 1922 Archives

Khilafat Committee

July 21, 2022 00:15 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 00:27 IST

Bombay, July 20: The Khilafat Working Committee confirmed the appointment of the Khilafat Enquiry Committee as nominated by the President. Instead of Maulana Syed Sulaiman Nadvi, Nawab Ismail Khan of Meerut was elected as a member of the Enquiry Committee and he has joined the committee on its tour onwards. The Working Committee has unanimously elected Dr. Ansari as President of the next annual session of the All-India Khilafat Conference at Gaya. The Working Committee has resolved to send ten lakh rupees to Angora immediately out of the funds in hand. The headquarter of the Provincial Khilafat Committee, United Provinces has been transferred from Meerut to Aligarh on the recommendation of the Provincial Working Committee, United Provinces. The budget of the Central Khilafat Committee has been resolved to be placed before the next meeting of the Working Committee at Calcutta on August 14. The Provincial Khilafat Committees have been requested to curtail the recommendation.

