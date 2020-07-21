From the Archives (July 21, 1920): The Fiji Despatch(From an editorial)

The despatch from the Governor of Fiji to the Colonial Office on the recent riots of the Indians in that Colony is published in the recent Gazette of India. The riots occurred in, and were suppressed by, the middle of February last. The despatch is dated March 20th. Thus, an interval of more than a month elapsed between the occurrence of the riots and the writing of the official account of it for the information of the Colonial Office. The delay in publishing in this country an account of the riots and the way in which it was suppressed is to be greatly deplored, for it makes it difficult for us now to conduct an independent investigation of the causes that led to these riots, the story of its progress and the manner in which it was handled. We have sadly to note that the Fiji Governor’s despatch on the subject is neither adequate nor impartial. It is a partisan document, couched in a tone almost of hostility to the Indian population in the island, women as well as men, more especially to that section of the population which is aware of its slavish position and which, naturally and with perfect justice, laid claims to more considerate treatment. We have all along heard that the riots were the outcome of a labour strike and were purely an economic struggle which by the machinations of interested agents provocateurs, spelt bloodshed.