Moscow, July 18

The Soviet Union, which prides itself on having one of the world’s best school systems, has conceded that rural children, who make up half of the school population, were often getting a substandard education.

A decree of the Soviet Government and the Communist Party announced recently a seven-year programme to upgrade school buildings and the quality of education, provide more school buses and improve housing for teachers, who traditionally tend to shun rural assignments.

“The organisation of education in rural areas suffers from serious shortcomings,” the decree said. “The level of teaching in part of our rural schools is below modern standards.”

The disclosures on the low level of rural education reveal the continuing gulf between urban rural living levels in the Soviet Union despite proclaimed efforts to narrow the gap and ultimately eliminate it.

The greater attractions of city life have resulted in a steady flow of young people to urban centres depriving the rural areas of the more vigorous elements of the population.

In an effort to give rural schools a more practical orientation, the teaching of automotive skills and farm-machine operation will be introduced in an additional 10,000 schools by 1980. The decree did not say how many schools already teach such vocational courses. Central planning agencies were instructed to allocate trucks and tractors for teaching purposes.

The Soviet authorities have been increasingly concerned with the exodus of young people. The school decree provided for an expansion of rural vocational schools to teach skills that would keep young men and women on the land.