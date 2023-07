July 20, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:38 am IST

Associated Press of India. Bangalore, July 19.

The 30th session of South Indian Planters’ Conference will be held at Maye hall on Monday the 20th August with a comprehensive programme to go through. 35 subjects are listed for discussion including legislation, means of communication and labour. The British Empire exhibition of 1924 forms an important item among the general subjects to be dealt with at the ensuing season which will last for four days in all.